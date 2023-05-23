Pep Guardiola implies he COULD leave Manchester City if he wins historic Treble

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that he could leave his post, should the Eastlands outfit complete the Treble this season.

Guardiola is on the brink of history, having wrapped up a Premier League title already, with FA Cup and Champions League finals to come in June. The Catalan last tasted European glory in 2011 with Barcelona and has been on a quest to repeat such success since with Bayern Munich and now Manchester City.

Having only signed a new contract in November 2022 to take his tenure at the Etihad Stadium through until 2025 – giving him nine seasons in charge, should he see it to completion – Guardiola is now facing questions about whether he'd consider breaking that deal early, should he complete his mission in Istanbul against Inter Milan next month.

Pep Guardiola has a contract until 2025 – but will he see it through? (Image credit: Getty Images)

"First, we have to win it – [then] you can ask me after and I will tell you how I feel and how I think," Guardiola told Sky Sports when asked about his future.

"Of course, we are three games away and we need each competition to do it. [But] You are going to tell me that our city rivals, Manchester United, will be an easy game?"

While Guardiola has been coy over a potential departure, it seems unlikely that he will actually walk out on the champions. The City boss has refused to talk about his future in the past, allowing his last contract to approach its final year before re-signing.

Guardiola enjoys a good relationship with several of the City hierarchy having links to the manager. CEO Ferran Soriano was on Barcelona's board of directors in the 2000s, while director of football, Txiki Begiristain, played in Johan Cruyff's 'Dream Team' of the 90s with Guardiola himself.

From left to right: City CEO Ferran Soriano, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, manager Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Were Guardiola to actually leave City, it is likely that a contingency plan would be known by now, with several managers on a shortlist to replace the outgoing boss.

Former captain and current Burnley gaffer Vincent Kompany is currently 9/2 favourite with Paddy Power to become Manchester City's next manager.

