Barcelona 'concerned' by lack of suitors for Philippe Coutinho

The former Liverpool forward has struggled to impress since arriving at Camp Nou in January 2018 and was put on the market at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, suitors are yet to emerge with formal bids for the Brazil international.

ESPN FC sources claim that the La Liga champions are concerned about the situation, with just eight days remaining until the Premier League transfer window shuts.

Barcelona paid an initial €120 million to sign Coutinho 18 months ago but would be willing to let him go for a fee of around €105 million.

A source told the outlet that it was going to “take a lot” to find a buyer willing to pay that kind of sum for the 27-year-old.

Chelsea showed interest earlier this summer as they looked for an Eden Hazard replacement, but the club’s two-window transfer ban has stopped them from progressing.

Liverpool were also linked with a surprise move to bring him back to Anfield, but Jurgen Klopp ended that speculation by telling ESPN: “It would be a big-money signing and it’s not our year for that. It’s just not possible.”

The Catalan club had also hoped that Manchester United might join the race but the Old Trafford club haven’t made any contact, while PSG appears to be the only potential destination for the player outside of England.

The Ligue 1 transfer window is open until September 2 and Barça have considered the possibility of using Coutinho as part of an exchange deal for Neymar, but any agreement remains distant.

Barcelona hoped to raise €150 million this summer through the sales of Coutinho, Rafinha and Malcom, but all three are still part of Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

Zenit are believed to be closing in on a €40 million deal for Malcom and Rafinha has attracted interest from Valencia and Serie A.

