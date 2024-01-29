Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to go, Conor Gallagher to arrive: Tottenham Hotspur's dream January transfer window in full

Tottenham have been one of the Premier League's busiest clubs across January, with two new faces already beginning to settle in north London.

Timo Werner is set to provide more cover in attack, whilst defender Radu Dragusin will help the likes of Micky van de Ven and Christian Romero recover fully for their respective injury lay-offs. But top of Ange Postecoglou's list will be his desire to help Spurs return to European football next season, with their buoyant start to the season a helpful marker as we approach the business end of the campaign.

With just days of the transfer window left, the Lilywhites have little time to operate but as we know in football, lots can change ever so quickly. Here's our concise breakdown of a dream final few days for Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur's dream transfer window: Cash in on Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be sacrificed this month (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been part of the Spurs furniture for many a year now and has worked under no fewer than four permanent managers.

Advances from Lyon present a perfect chance for him to be replaced and at 28 there is still a strong chance a decent fee could be attained for the Dane.

Despite featuring in every single one of Tottenham's 21 Premier League outings so far, only five of those have been as a starter, further proving that Postecoglou perhaps only sees the former Southampton man as a bit-part player.

Often late to a tackle and sluggish with the ball, Hojbjerg is a player Spurs wouldn't miss and other more attractive options could help them go from being top-four hopefuls to top-four contenders.

Our verdict? Sell.

Give Conor Gallagher whatever he wants

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been heavily linked with Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

By far one of Chelsea's standout performers so far this season, Tottenham should be rolling out the red carpet for Conor Gallagher.

The Three Lions international would be a perfect upgrade for Hojbjerg and an attractive offer to play under the charismatic Postecoglou could well force him to swap his boyhood club for the Lilywhites.

Still stuck in an ongoing battle over a new contract at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea would be silly not to accept an offer from Levy and co, given it would even help balance their FFP books, counting as 'pure profit' given his academy status.

Gallagher could be a huge player for Tottenham and ensuring a player of his ilk joins could well be yet another key puzzle piece for Postecoglou and his side.

Get the best out of Johnson

Brennan Johnson has been underwhelming for Spurs thus far (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 22, Brennan Johnson seemingly has the world at his feet.

Signed from Nottingham Forest, Spurs have so far only seen glimpses of his dazzling ability which led them to part with some £47.5 million for his services in the summer.

Admittedly only just finding his feet, it is time now for Postecoglou to either show Johnson some love or kindly remind him what is expected of the winger in a Tottenham shirt. Sub-par showings have so far yielded just one goal all season and it is the time for Spurs' players to step up amongst captain Heung-min Son's current absence.

Johnson could be so integral to his side's hopes of success this season but which version of himself we see remains a mystery we hope Ange can solve soon rather than later.

