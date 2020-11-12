Pirates confirm signing of DRC forward Makusu from AS Vita

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Democratic Republic of the Congo forward Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele from AS Vita on a season-long loan with an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season.

The Sea Robbers have been linked with the forward over a number of weeks and after the early season injuries to Terrence Dzvukamanja, Gabadinho Mhango and Thembinkhosi Lorch the club have decided to bring in reinforcements upfront.

The club confirmed on their website that the 28-year-old signed earlier this week after passing his medical.

Speaking on his signing to the club’s website, Makusu said: “I am happy to have joined this prestigious Club and I look forward to a successful stay. This move presents a new challenge in a new country for me. I have lofty ambitions and I am confident that I can achieve them with my new teammates.”

☠ 🏴‍☠️ 𝗕𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗨𝗦𝗨! 🏴‍☠️🏃🏾 Full Name: Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele🗨 Nickname: JM📏 Height: 1.8m⚖ Weight: 72kg🧑🏿Age: 28🇨🇩 Nationality: Congolese 🎯 Position: Forward#️⃣ Jersey Number: 39🖥 Read the full update 👉🏿 https://t.co/w0VyflVviG⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/6x5IrfSBF9November 12, 2020

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says that the signing will bring more healthy competition to the team.

“We are pleased to have Makusu join the team and we look forward to working with him. Our squad this year has every player in each position competing for a spot in the starting line-up and it will be no different to him. The healthy competition we have created will help get the best out of all our players,” said the German following the announcement.

With the club football on a break due to the international football Makusu will have to wait until Pirates’ DSTv Premiership clash with SupeSport United on Saturday the 21st of November for a possible debut.