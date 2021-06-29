Pitso: Chiefs are bigger than Sundowns

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has warned his side not to focus on Kaizer Chiefs’ league results this season but rather their hard-fought success in their Caf Champions League campaign as the two teams square up ahead of the final.

Amakhosi may have struggled in the domestic league this season, finishing eigth, but they have shocked the continent with their performances in the Champions League.

Not many gave Chiefs any hope of even qualifying out of the group stages of the competition, yet here they stand with a clash with Mosimane’s defending champions and record-winners Al Ahly set for 17 July in Casablanca.

Speaking after his side secured a spot in the final against the Soweto giants, Mosimane highlighted that the task will not be easy against one of the biggest clubs in South Africa.

“Kaizer Chiefs is one of the biggest clubs in South Africa in terms of popularity and as a club they are bigger than Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mosimane said after his Al Ahly cruised to the final with a 4-0 aggregate win over Tunisian powerhouse Espereance.

“They have got a bigger support base than Mamelodi Sundowns. But Sundowns has been winning and has been strong for the last 10 years.”

“They are a good team. For me they are an awkward team and you can’t describe it easily.

“They finished eighth on the log but they are in the Champions League final. So, it just shows that you have to pay attention to detail with them.

“They are a very strong team in terms of organisation and they don’t give away the goals easily.

“They have not conceded a goal in their stadium and it is that kind of a team that does not score a lot but they can defeat you.

“They defeated Simba with four goals [in the quarter-finals]. So, you have to respect them.

“We didn’t even score four goals against Simba. So we need to respect them. But Simba scored three goals against them.

“I don’t know what to say. I can easily speak about Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates but Kaizer Chiefs, I can’t speak about them. I don’t know what is coming.”

Mosimane is gunning for his record-breaking third Caf Champions League title – his second successive crown with Ahly – while Chiefs will be desperate to break their six-year trophy drought with the biggest club football prize on offer.