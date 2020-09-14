Pitso Mosimane: Sundowns are the team of the decade

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes his side are the ‘team of the decade’ after clinching their third successive Absa Premiership title.

The Brazilians mentor guided his side to their third successive title and a record-extending 10th PSL crown following their 3-0 victory over Black Leopards which featured a hat-trick from Lebohang Maboe.

Sundowns managed to snatch the title on the final day of the PSL season after Kaizer Chiefs were forced to draw with Baroka on Saturday afternoon.

‘I mean, our team has been a super team, no team has fought as we did. We fought for quarter-finals at the Champions League. I mean, I think about 12 or 14 games we put on the Champions League.

‘They did not have to deal with travelling, coming back home on a Monday and playing on a Tuesday or Wednesday, that’s huge coming from Morocco.

‘I think the big one was coming from North Africa, landing in South Africa and going to Black Leopards. Yeah, it was a big one. So those are milestones.

‘Those are not done by anybody else. It was a tough one and we did that. And we’ve got maximum points for that. So we fought for the MTN 8, we lost in the semi-finals, we played two more games in the MTN8, they didn’t even play the top eight. Then we went to the Telkom final.

‘They didn’t go there. How many games did we put? And then, we’re now in the Nedbank Cup final. We still put more games, more legs, suspensions, injuries cost a lot of players out. So, you look back and say, even if you don’t win the league, you might be saying, you feel hard done and you still have that because we didn’t win the league.’

The Sundowns mentor also touched on the difficulties his side faced with their gruesome schedule during the 2019-20 season.

‘You will give credit to the boys to say they ran the race, in a big race and not for one year, seven years to qualify for the Champions League in a row it is a lot of games. You can just imagine how many games they’ve loaded.

‘If I look back I said we went for three years with him. When I came here we went for three years, we won it twice, they took it once. And then we went for two years with Wits and Wits won it once and we won it once. And then Pirates we went for two years with them neck and neck until last year we won it twice. Chiefs came back again. We’re fighting again with Chiefs. We have been the common denominator for the last seven years. So, I would say a team of the decade,’ concluded Mosimane.