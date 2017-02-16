Pogba: Facing brother Florentin was a magical experience

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has described facing older brother Florentin on the pitch as "something magic".

The siblings played against each other in a competitive professional match for the first time on Thursday in United's Europa League last-32 first leg against Saint-Etienne.

Their mother - who watched from the stands at Old Trafford in a half-and-half shirt - had hoped for a draw, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic's hat-trick ensured it was Paul who left the field the happiest as his side secured a 3-0 win.

The pair embraced before and after the game and applauded their watching family in the stands, and Paul admitted that it was a truly special moment.

"Something magic," he told MUTV when asked to describe it. "I just couldn't believe it when I saw him. We started laughing and just said to enjoy the moment. It doesn't happen every day.

"It's good. We wanted to win, to score goals and we did. It will be easier for us in the next game but it's not finished."

Mum Pogba remaining impartial... February 16, 2017

Florentin, who had his and Paul's shirt numbers shaved into his hair to commemorate the occasion, was left frustrated at Saint-Etienne's failure to capitalise on their chances in a promising first half.

"We're leaving with three goals conceded. The return game is going to be very difficult," he told beIN Sports.

"We have a bit of regret after the first half we had. We had shooting opportunities but we didn't hit the target. We played very well in the first half but we should have played those situations better.

"Manchester were effective - that's the mark of a great team. While the game is still to be played, we must believe, even if we know it will be very difficult."