Pogba: I have no problem with Mourinho

Paul Pogba has denied a rift with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho despite the pair reportedly having a poor relationship.

With Pogba's form wavering, the France midfielder was not in the United XI for either leg of their shock Champions League last-16 exit against Sevilla.

Pogba has shone in wins against Brighton and Hove Albion, and Tottenham in the last week though, providing the assist for Alexis Sanchez's equaliser in Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win at Wembley.

And the 25-year-old, who struck twice in a thrilling comeback win at rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, has rejected claims from the media he does not get along with Mourinho.

"I have no problem with him and I don't think he has a problem [with me]," he told French TV show Canal Football Club.

"He put me in as captain and he has given me responsibilities in a great club like United. I am a player and I like to give the best of myself.

"He is the coach, he has to make decisions and I am a player, I accept them, I have to answer on the pitch."

Pep Guardiola claimed newly crowned Premier League champions City were offered the chance to sign Pogba in the January transfer window.

But Pogba said he is not looking to leave Old Trafford despite ongoing speculation about his United future amid links with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

"Right now I am at Manchester United and I am thinking solely about the present, the FA Cup and the coming World Cup," Pogba said.

"I am not thinking about transfers or any of that."