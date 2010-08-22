Porto and Nacional lead way in Portugal

Colombian striker Radamel Falcao opened the scoring for Porto with a headed goal on 25 minutes and Argentine midfielder Fernando Belluschi doubled the lead with a free-kick just before half-time.

Falcao netted again the in the 81st minute after combining neatly with substitute Ruben Micael.

Benfica, who suffered a home loss to Academica on the opening day of the league, continued their poor run of form with the defeat against Madeira club Nacional.

Luis Augusto headed in on 50 minutes to give Nacional the lead. The midfielder was also involved in the second goal, his 66th minute header hitting the bar and falling for Orlando Sa to tap in.

Sporting's Chilean midfielder Matias Fernandez converted a late penalty to give his side a 1-0 home win against Maritimo and notch their first three points.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums