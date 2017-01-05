Premier League appearance streak to end as FA uphold three-match Francis ban

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has had his three-match ban upheld after the Football Association rejected an appeal against what he claimed was a wrongful dismissal in Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Arsenal.

Francis was shown a straight red card eight minutes from time with Bournemouth 3-2 up against Arsene Wenger's men, as he produced a strong tackle on Aaron Ramsey.

Manager Eddie Howe defended Francis after the match, insisting the full-back's feet were not "raised enough on contact to warrant a red card" and felt as though Bournemouth had been harshly treated.

But the FA confirmed on Thursday the appeal has been dismissed, with Francis set to serve a three-match ban for "serious foul play".

Francis will miss the FA Cup tie with Millwall, plus Premier League encounters with Hull City and Watford.

Prior to his sending off, the 31-year-old had played every minute of every top-flight Bournemouth match since their promotion in 2015.