Premier League gives fans opportunity to vote for next Hall of Fame inductees after nominating 15 players

The Premier League has announced a shortlist of 15 former players eligible to join the Hall of Fame in 2023, and fans will have the final say on who is inducted.

Recognising and celebrating individuals who have an exceptional record of success in the Premier League since its inception in 1992, only three players from the nominated 15 will take their place in the Hall of Fame. The Premier League is offering fans (opens in new tab) from around the world to vote on their three preferred options as a result.

Among the nominees are: Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Michael Carrick, Petr Cech, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Jermain Defoe, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, John Terry, Yaya Touré and Nemanja Vidić.

Voting is open until 6pm on Monday 10 April, with the Premier League announcing the three inductees on Wednesday 3 May.

Out of the list of nominees, 12 have won a league title in England, while every player has a considerable list of career achievements, such as their appearances, goals, assists and clean sheets.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger recently became the first two managers to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, joining 16 players already recognised.

They include: David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer, Sergio Agüero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright.

The first eight were inducted as part of the inauguration of the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021, with the second eight writing their names in the history books the year after.

Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction, and a £10,000 donation will be made by the Premier League to a charity of the player’s choice.

Only players retired by January 1, 2023, are eligible to be considered for the Premier League Hall of Fame, and performances in other competitions during the Premier League era aren't considered.