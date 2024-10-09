Premier League star involved in freak off-the-pitch injury prior to international break

A member of Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town squad has been involved in a freak off-the-pitch accident.

The Tractor Boys were beaten 4-1 by West Ham United on Saturday, as goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta sunk the Premier League new boys to a third defeat of the season.

But with one star having missed the action after suffering a nasty kitchen incident, the details have recently been released via an exclusive story from MailSport.

Axel Tuanzebe nearly chopped his own finger off

Axel Tuanzebe of Ipswich Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe is said to have almost lost his thumb after a glass shard almost resulted in the loss of his digit. He missed Ipswich's clash against West Ham at the weekend and as a result, required urgent surgery to save his hand.

The 26-year-old was washing the dishes last week when a glass smashed and was lucky to have kept his thumb, the report states. Tuanzebe has become a key member of Ipswich’s side since their promotion and had started all six of the teams matches so far this term.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's done a hand injury, a very unfortunate accident," McKenna explained on Saturday.

"He's had surgery and will be out for a while. It's not going to be a couple of weeks, probably longer. There are still discussions with the specialists. He's naturally a miss with the way he's started the season. He's going to be out for a little while."

All things concerned, it's been a tough start to life in the Premier League for Ipswich, who are without a win from their opening seven games. Draws against Aston Villa, Southampton, Brighton and Fulham have proved some early points on the board, but an illusive first win is still evading them.

A home clash against Everton comes next after the completion of the international break, with Town vitally needing that first taste of victory in the top flight this season.

This isn't the first time either that Tuanzebe has made the headlines for something other than his footballing ability.

In 2018, the then-Manchester United star became the fastest man ever to clear a game of Hungry Hippos, doing so in just 17.36 seconds. The defender was awarded with a Guinness World Records certificate for his efforts – let's hope that the finger injury doesn't impact him on either the pitch or while playing board games.