PSG transfer news: French champions hopeful of extending Neymar's contract

PSG hope to secure the long-term future of Neymar, whose current deal at the club expires at the end of next season.

The Brazilian joined the Parisians from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, becoming the world’s most expensive player in a move worth just shy of £200 million.

Marca are reporting that the 29-year-old is believed to have already agreed a new four-year deal

Neymar recently brought up a century of appearances for PSG, for whom he’s notched 83 goals. He was named Ligue 1’s Player of the Year in his first season in France.

PSG may hope that keeping Neymar at the Parc des Princes could play a part in getting Kylian Mbappe, the other half of their superstar duo, to sign a new contract himself.

Mbappe’s current deal also runs out in June 2022 and the French champions are reportedly prepared to offer him improved terms that would see him earn almost £500,000 a week.

Last season’s Champions League runners-up, now managed by Mauricio Pochettino, breezed past Barcelona 5-2 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals of this competition, where they will have the chance to avenge last season’s final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Should they progress, they will come up against Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, domestically, PSG are chasing a fourth straight title. They lead Ligue 1 on goal difference from Lille, who they host in a potentially decisive clash following the international break.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

READ MORE

FEATURE What kind of manager is Xabi Alonso?

EURO 2020 England Euro 2020 squad: FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer

SOCIAL What's the greatest comeback in the history of football? FourFourTwo followers have their say