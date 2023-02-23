Liverpool report: Summer transfer wishlist of nine stars revealed

Liverpool are planning a huge summer of new recruits with seven names from their shortlist emerging.

That's according to Football Transfers (opens in new tab), who note that the Reds are targeting a left-sided central defender along with midfield targets to strengthen the team. The Reds fin themselves eighth in the Premier League, out of both domestic cups that they won last year and after the first leg of the last-16 tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League, Liverpool are 5-2 down.

As well as needing to upgrade on several stagnating stars, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Adrian are all out of contract at the end of the season, with the deals of Thiago and Matip set to expire in 2024.

Liverpool have struggled this season and could face an exodus in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football Transfers notes that Liverpool have four men in their sights for the defensive position that would most likely see Virgil van Dijk shift to the right side of central defence.

Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig leads the way after a stellar World Cup – though he could cost as much as €100m, following increased interest in him in recent months. Benfica star Antonio Silva is another young option for centre-back, though the Portuguese outfit are in no rush to sell, having just offloaded Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea for over £100m and may look for a fee comparable to the Argentine.

Goncalo Inacio of Sporting, and Jarrad Branthwaite, on loan at PSV Eindhoven from Everton are two other options. Inacio is perhaps a few years away from being of the elite standard that the Reds demand, however, while Branthwaite being employed by the blue side of Merseyside complicates any move for him.

In midfield, there are plenty of targets, too. Jude Bellingham remains the main target with a sizeable budget "set aside" for his signing. Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount are also on the radar for Liverpool, with Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach and Khephren Thuram of Nice also potential names to pursue.

Jude Bellingham is Liverpool's top target (Image credit: Getty Images)

The nine-strong shortlist could cover as many as four roles in the team, with Liverpool searching for a whole new midfield as well as a centre-back. With the Anfield outfit struggling to qualify for the Champions League, however, funds might be limited this summer.

Liverpool have operated with a sell-to-buy policy in recent seasons, relying on player sales to bolster the money they can spend in the transfer market. It still remains possible that they could offload players in order to generate funds for their wanted stars.

