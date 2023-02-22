Liverpool to spend HUGE this summer in incredible rebuild: report

Liverpool could be set to undergo one of the biggest rebuild jobs of their history this summer, with their owners making funds available to transform their squad.

After coming so close a quadruple last season, the Reds have endured a tough transition this term. Following a 5-2 battering at the hands of Real Madrid last night, Liverpool are on the brink of a Champions League last-16 exit, to compound being eighth in the table and being knocked out of both domestic cups.

The Reds have been roundly criticised across their team, with former defender Jamie Carragher last night joking (opens in new tab) that he would currently take Virgil van Dijk's place in the side. Changes are set to happen this summer, however, with the club preparing a big rebuild.

Liverpool have had a poor season, with Virgil van Dijk criticised last night (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab) has affirmed that owners Fenway Sports Group are fully supportive of manager Jurgen Klopp and that "funds will be made available to make changes to the squad" this summer.

The report follows FSG chief John W. Henry confirming that he is not selling the club (opens in new tab), despite claiming in November (opens in new tab) that they were "exploring new shareholders". With the Reds linked with a number of big stars, however, it seems as if investments may be made to refresh the players available to Klopp.

Jude Bellingham is the big name linked with a move to Merseyside, touted for around £100 million – but the report from the Echo suggests that the England teen could be one of a number of new buys. Liverpool are perhaps only satisfactorily stacked in attack, needing new faces across the rest of the team.

Defence has been an issue this season, with Joe Gomez coming under criticism against Real Madrid and Joel Matip ageing – and Liverpool have been linked with £80m-rated pair Josko Gvardiol and Antonio Silva. Mason Mount has been rumoured – though he could cost over £60m – while defensive midfield targets such as Khephram Thuram and Florentino Luis could cost £30m.

Jude Bellingham is Liverpool's priority target this summer (Image credit: Getty)

Depth has been a problem, too, with the Reds. Behind their imperious full-back pairing, Kostas Tsimikas has struggled this season while Calvin Ramsay has gone on loan. Liverpool have desperately missed Thiago, while Diogo Jota's inability to stay fit has impacted the forward line.

James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Adrian are all out of contract at the end of the season, with Thiago and Matip set to seal their deals expire in 2024.

