Liverpool have contacted 'the next Enzo Fernandez', who ex-Benfica coach says 'would walk into' Reds side: report

Liverpool are monitoring a player dubbed the next Enzo Fernandez – with one coach claiming the player "walks into" the Reds' midfield.

Chelsea ended up bringing Benfica star Fernandez to the Premier League for an eye-watering nine-figure move in January, after Liverpool were said to be interested in the Argentine. Fernandez won the Best Young Player award at the World Cup in December.

With the Portuguese club's conveyor belt of talent providing plenty more young stars stepping up to be the next big thing in the European game, former Benfica coach Joao Tralhao has stated that one current player is actually more consistent than Fernandez – and he's wanted by Jurgen Klopp's side.

Enzo Fernandez was on Liverpool's radar while at Benfica (Image credit: Getty)

“[Florentino Luis is the kind of player every coach would like to have in their squad,” former Benfica coach Joao Tralhao told GOAL (opens in new tab). “He’s an amazing boy, a hard worker, calm, professional, always prepared to listen and he is a proper team player. He doesn't think only of himself.

“Technically speaking, it’s not easy to find a midfielder with the defensive qualities he has. I used to joke with him and say that he saw the game two seconds before everyone else. It’s amazing the amount of interceptions he makes, the way he can be in the right position all the time. He is always in the right space to regain the ball and he has improved so much in terms of duels, using his body, protecting the ball in contact and so on.

“He has the talent and quality to play in elite teams. Remember when Real Madrid had the Galacticos? They needed someone to balance the team, and [Claude] Makelele was so important. More recently, Casemiro did that job, allowing [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Luka] Modric and [Karim] Benzema to attack. Florentino has those capabilities. He’s having an amazing season under Roger Schmidt.

“He can play anywhere, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, anywhere. He would have no problem adapting."

Florentino Luis in action in the Champions League against Neymar (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Portuguese outlet O Jogo (opens in new tab) via Sport Witness (opens in new tab) stated in October that Liverpool were interested in both Fernandez and Luis.

Florentino is valued at around €15 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Could Liverpool's takeover be in doubt following rumours of Manchester United's?

The search for a new owner is intensifying as wobbly form continues: goalkeeper Alisson says that the Reds can't afford to think about Champions League football right now, while club legend Jamie Carragher has called his former side "shambolic".

Meanwhile, Liverpool transfer news is ticking over and the club's plan is still to swoop for Jude Bellingham over the summer.