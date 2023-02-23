Chelsea to make Liverpool target Mason Mount available at bargain price, following contract impasse: report

Chelsea and Liverpool could be about to do business for Mason Mount – and it might not cost the Reds too much money.

Mount has been on the books of the Blues ever since he was a child, rising through the ranks of the Cobham academy to become a regular starter and winning the Champions League. Still just 24, he made his 100th appearance in the Premier League last season and has captained Chelsea during his career already.

But the England international is now one of the lesser-paid players at the club following an influx of new stars in the Todd Boehly era and less guaranteed of a place in the side with more competition for his position.

Mason Mount has made almost 200 appearances for Chelsea – all before his 25th birthday (Image credit: Getty)

According to the Metro (opens in new tab), the Blues want to tie Mount down to the kind of long-term deal that they have been dishing out to new signings, wanting to put him on the books until 2030. Mount himself is less keen on this idea though, amid interest from Liverpool (opens in new tab).

Now, The Athletic (opens in new tab) says that Chelsea are prepared to let the star leave this summer, should contract talks not progress any further. Such a move would be interesting, too, given the state of the midfielder's current deal.

Mount's contract is set to expire in 2024. Given that he is supposedly on a wage of under £100k-a-week, his availability could alert the likes of Liverpool, who retain a big interest in signing him – and even spark a bidding war between the Reds and other interested parties.

At the peak of his powers and before his contract was set to tick towards expiry, the 24-year-old would have been priceless at Stamford Bridge. With just one year left, however, and following a disappointing campaign in west London, the bidding could well start at around £40 million.

Liverpool are linked most strongly with a move for Mount (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are thought to be the frontrunners for Mount, along with pursuing a move for Jude Bellingham. The pair have played together in the same midfield for England and would likely slot into opposite No.8 roles in Jurgen Klopp's 4-3-3.

Mount is valued to be worth €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Chelsea and Liverpool stories

Mason Mount's future at Chelsea hangs in the balance, with the star still waiting to sign a new contract. Chelsea, meanwhile, want 'exemptions' from Premier League spending rules after huge January spree, while the Blues have upset some with their Champions League squad registration. Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has been linked with a shock return to the Bridge.

The search for new investment at Liverpool is intensifying as wobbly form continues: goalkeeper Alisson says that the Reds can't afford to think about Champions League football right now, while club legend Jamie Carragher has called his former side "shambolic".

Liverpool transfer news is ticking over, too. The club's plan is still to swoop for Jude Bellingham over the summer, with Chelsea star Mason Mount and Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis linked. A 15-year-old South American wonderkid is also on the radar. Meanwhile PSG are reportedly considering a shock move for Anfield legend Steven Gerrard to manage the club.