Puyol out for two to three months

The 33-year-old defender, unavailable for Spain's friendlies against United States and Venezuela this month, missed most of the second half of the season due to the recurring injury.

He was left out of the starting 11 for Saturday's 3-1 Champions League Final victory over Manchester United but was given a run-out in place of Daniel Alves in the 88th minute.

"The injury lasted about four months and had a number of phases," doctor Ricard Pruna told a news conference.

"The player decided to wait until after the Champions League final and that was the right decision," he added.

Puyol is likely to miss most of Barca's pre-season friendlies, including a match against United in Maryland on July 30.