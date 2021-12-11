Queen of the South move off bottom of Championship after Dunfermline draw

Queen of the South moved off the bottom of the Scottish Championship table despite conceding a late goal to draw 3-3 at fellow strugglers Dunfermline.

The visitors needed just three minutes to take the lead as Alex Cooper converted a cut-back in the box to score his first goal for the club.

Dunfermline were level in the 21st minute, with Kai Kennedy firing in a free-kick off the right-hand post, before Queens struck three minutes into the second half.

Lee Connelly scored a stunner, smashing an effort into the top corner from 25 yards for his eighth goal of the campaign.

Dunfermline equalised again shortly after when Mark Connolly headed in Kennedy’s free-kick, but Queens went ahead again in the 65th minute as Innes Cameron headed in a Max Johnston corner.

The visitors looked to be heading for all three points, for the first time in nine league games, until Lewis McCann headed in Kennedy’s corner with two minutes remaining.