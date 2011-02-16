Racing's Moreno sidelined for six months
By app
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Racing Club playmaker Giovanni Moreno will be out for at least six months with a knee injury his club said on Tuesday, which will prevent him from playing for Colombia in the Copa America in July.
"Racing Club informs its members and supporters that... Giovanni Moreno has suffered the rupture of the ligaments of his left knee," the club said on their official website.
"He will be away from the pitch for at least six months."
The 24-year-old Colombian was injured late in Racing's 1-0 away win over All Boys in their opening Clausura match on Sunday.
The Copa America will be played in Argentina from July 1-24.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.