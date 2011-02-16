Racing's Moreno sidelined for six months

"Racing Club informs its members and supporters that... Giovanni Moreno has suffered the rupture of the ligaments of his left knee," the club said on their official website.

"He will be away from the pitch for at least six months."

The 24-year-old Colombian was injured late in Racing's 1-0 away win over All Boys in their opening Clausura match on Sunday.

The Copa America will be played in Argentina from July 1-24.