Raheem Sterling offered Chelsea exit route by Premier League duo: report

By
published

Raheem Sterling looks destined to leave Chelsea after being left out of their opening Premier League matchday squad

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Raheem Sterling of Chelsea in action during the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and FC Internazionale at Stamford Bridge on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling is reportedly wanted by two sides in the Premier League, after he was controversially left out of Chelsea's opening game of the season against Manchester City on Sunday.

Releasing a statement demanding clarity over his future, Sterling's representatives highlighted how the 29-year-old being left out of the matchday squad came as a surprise. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 