Rangers urge fans to support team in ‘correct manner’ at Aberdeen

Rangers chiefs have pleaded with fans not to give detractors “a chance to criticise” their behaviour during Sunday’s clash at Aberdeen.

Steven Gerrard’s team are looking to claim a place in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals when they take on the Dons.

But Ibrox bosses are keen to avoid a repeat of the scenes which marred their fifth-round win over Kilmarnock, when opposition boss Steve Clarke was faced with sectarian chants during Gers’ 5-0 home win.

Light Blues chairman Dave King has since apologised to Clarke, with a club statement adding that Rangers would do “everything possible … to eradicate this kind of behaviour”.

Now Gers have appealed to fans to think of the club’s reputation as they prepare to follow their side to Pittodrie – insisting any repeat of the Killie controversy would be “damaging”.

“Rangers Football Club takes this opportunity to remind fans of the need to support the team in the correct manner,” said a statement post on the club’s website.

“As the manager Steven Gerrard strives to provide excellence on the pitch we, the support, must also strive to protect the club and ensure that Rangers is projected in the best possible light.

“The majority of our supporters recognise that they are the club’s ambassadors and that unacceptable behaviour has no place in our ranks.

“Let’s go to Aberdeen determined to make sure that triumphs, like that wonderful 5-0 Scottish Cup replay win against Kilmarnock last week, are not downplayed because of negative headlines generated by unacceptable chants and songs.

“If this continues, those fans who indulge will succeed only in damaging their own club. Support the team, be louder than our opponents and drive our players forward but let’s do so in the correct manner.

“Let’s not give anyone a chance to criticise this great club, your club.”