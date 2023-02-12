Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti: I won't leave here until they kick me out

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has no intention of leaving the Spanish side after winning the FIFA Club World Cup – his ninth trophy with Los Blancos.

Madrid beat Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal 5-3 in Morocco on Saturday to claim their fifth Club World Cup in eight editions, with Ancelotti in charge for the first and last of those across his two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 63-year-old was recently linked with the Brazilian national team, and although those reports were quickly played down, interest could be reignited when he does eventually leave Madrid.

But after winning the Club World Cup, the Italian said: "I'm not leaving here until they kick me out!"

However, the nature of Real Madrid means that could come at any point if more trophies do not follow in the remainder of the season.

Madrid trail fierce rivals Barcelona by eight points in LaLiga and will meet the Blaugrana over two legs in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey. In the Champions League last 16, the defending champions will face Liverpool.

"We're improving and this title will give us a boost to fight for everything that's left. That's what we're going to do," Ancelotti said.

Real have had to cope with an injury crisis in recent weeks, but some of those players are back in action and Ancelotti is optimistic, despite the team's defensive problems which saw them surprisingly let in three against Al Hilal.

"Many players are on their way back, like [Karim] Benzema and [Eder] Militao, who are already here," Ancelotti said.

"They are all improving, even though there were some errors at the back."

Madrid are at home to LaLiga's bottom club Elche on Wednesday in a fixture rearranged following Los Blancos' participation in the Club World Cup.