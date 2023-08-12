Real Madrid 'in talks to sign Kepa' from Chelsea after Thibaut Courtois injury

Real Madrid are in talks with Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan following a serious injury to Thibaut Courtois, according to widespread reports in Spain.

Courtois could miss the entire season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in training on Thursday and Madrid are in the market for a short-term replacement for the Belgian.

With Courtois sidelined, Ukrainian Andriy Lunin is now the only senior goalkeeper available for Los Blancos and the 24-year-old had only made 12 first-team appearances ahead of Saturday's LaLiga opener against Real Madrid.

Madrid had hoped to sign Yassine Bounou, but Sevilla's €30 million asking price has seen Los Blancos consider other options. The Moroccan is also set to feature in the African Cup of Nations in January.

Kepa was a transfer target for Madrid back in January 2018, but coach Zinedine Zidane vetoed a move and the Basque joined Chelsea from Athletic Club in the summer instead after Courtois left for Real.

The 28-year-old could now be available after Chelsea spent £25m to sign Robert Sanchez from Brighton this summer, although Edoaurd Mendy has also left for Saudi Arabia.

If Kepa departs as well, Chelsea might need to sign another goalkeeper, with former Fulham shot-stopper Marcus Bettinelli unlikely to be trusted as back-up to Sanchez.

