Real Madrid 'in talks to sign Kepa' from Chelsea after Thibaut Courtois injury
Los Blancos have turned their attentions to the Blues goalkeeper after a move for Sevilla's Yassine Bounou failed to work out
Real Madrid are in talks with Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan following a serious injury to Thibaut Courtois, according to widespread reports in Spain.
Courtois could miss the entire season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in training on Thursday and Madrid are in the market for a short-term replacement for the Belgian.
With Courtois sidelined, Ukrainian Andriy Lunin is now the only senior goalkeeper available for Los Blancos and the 24-year-old had only made 12 first-team appearances ahead of Saturday's LaLiga opener against Real Madrid.
Madrid had hoped to sign Yassine Bounou, but Sevilla's €30 million asking price has seen Los Blancos consider other options. The Moroccan is also set to feature in the African Cup of Nations in January.
Kepa was a transfer target for Madrid back in January 2018, but coach Zinedine Zidane vetoed a move and the Basque joined Chelsea from Athletic Club in the summer instead after Courtois left for Real.
The 28-year-old could now be available after Chelsea spent £25m to sign Robert Sanchez from Brighton this summer, although Edoaurd Mendy has also left for Saudi Arabia.
If Kepa departs as well, Chelsea might need to sign another goalkeeper, with former Fulham shot-stopper Marcus Bettinelli unlikely to be trusted as back-up to Sanchez.
More Chelsea stories
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a howler on his debut in Saudi Arabia: watch the video here.
Mauricio Pochettino is still shaping his squad and hopes to make several more signings before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.
The Blues have been linked with "the next N'Golo Kante" as the Moises Caicedo saga rumbles on.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
