Real Madrid 'need to sell Vinicius Jr' as Kylian Mbappe arrival edges closer

Real Madrid could be willing to let Vinicius leave

Real Madrid could be forced into a surprise summer move with Kylian Mbappe soon set to arrive at the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old's move from PSG is yet to be confirmed but will bring to an end one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the 21st century upon its completion.

Football's worst-kept secret means Carlo Ancelotti's side will boast a plethora of stars from next season, with Brazilian forward Endrick also heading for Madrid this summer.

WATCH | Kylian Mbappe's BILLION Euro Saudi Arabia Transfer Explained

"I want to be happy," Mbappe said, after winning the Best Men’s Player at the Globe Soccer Awards Europe Edition earlier this week.

"I will leave my country for the first time. It’s going to be an amazing experience and I can’t wait to be in my new club. I want to win trophies … When you speak about football, [it’s about] winning trophies, being with new teammates," he added.

"Now, I have my contract with PSG … Everybody knows that it’s soon finishing and we’re going to see what happens."

Given his high profile, Mbappe's arrival could spell trouble for Real Madrid's current stars.

One player tipped to make a move elsewhere is that of Vinicius Jr, who largely operates in the same position as the French superstar in attack.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe looks set to join Real Madrid this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Vinicius Jr has been brilliant for Real Madrid, and if he wins the Champions League, I think he will win the Ballon d'Or," began William Gallas, speaking to Genting Casino recently.

"I don't know what is going to happen when Kylian Mbappe comes to Real Madrid, because playing down the middle is not his position. I would not be surprised to see a front three of Vinicius Jr, Mbappe and Rodrygo, with Mbappe down the middle, then the next season they sell Vinicius Jr.

"I don't think Mbappe playing down the middle will restrict Jude Bellingham. When he was at Dortmund, Bellingham did not play as high up the pitch as he does for Real Madrid, and he was still a great player.

"Bellingham will play behind Mbappe next season, he will properly be a part of a three-man midfield. I don't expect Bellingham to score anywhere near the amount of goals he's scored this season.

"He started well, but we've seen his goalscoring levels decrease in the last month or two. Bellingham is a midfielder, and he won't have the system from this season to get the same amount of goals next year, and his Spanish opponents know what to expect from him now."

