Real Madrid 'need to sell Vinicius Jr' as Kylian Mbappe arrival edges closer

By
published

Kylian Mbappe has already announced he is set to leave Paris this summer with Real Madrid looking the most likely destination

MADRID, SPAIN - 2023/11/11: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates a goal during the La Liga 2023/24 match between Real Madrid and Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Final score; Real Madrid 5:1 Valencia. (Photo by Guillermo Martínez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Real Madrid could be willing to let Vinicius leave (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid could be forced into a surprise summer move with Kylian Mbappe soon set to arrive at the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old's move from PSG is yet to be confirmed but will bring to an end one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the 21st century upon its completion.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.