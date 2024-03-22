The 'problem' with Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid could actually be a "problem" for the Spanish giants, with the transfer proving more hassle than it's worth.

Real Madrid are expected to complete the transfer of Mbappe in the coming months, with the Frenchman available for free after running his contract down at PSG. Los Blancos, though, will actually have to pay over £100m to convince Mbappe to the Bernabeu, with a hefty signing-on fee and huge wages required.

Indeed, Mbappe is reportedly demanding a £150m signing-on fee, as well as a yearly salary of £60m.

Mbappe wants a ridiculous fee to sign for Real (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, there might be a problem with the deal going through.

At least, that's according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who has had to deal with his fair share of transfer issues in the past few years due to financial complications. Though he doesn't have any inside knowledge on the situation, Laporta believes Real Madrid will face their own troubles with the deal.

"I have intuition," he told Mundo Deportivo. "They [Real Madrid] have a problem there. You have to sell a player [if Mbappe arrives], right? Because they are not both going to play in the same place and they are also very marked players.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta (Image credit: Getty Images)

"And speaking of the figures there will be [in his salary], this distorts the dressing room for sure. That's not a gift."

Laporta's comments come following reports that Brazilian right-winger Rodrygo could join Manchester City in the summer for €100m. Mbappe's arrival will likely limit Rodygo's game time at Real Madrid next term, meaning the 23-year-old could seek out new opportunities.

Rodrygo has been integral to Real Madrid's title charge this season, starting 24 of their 29 La Liga games and coming on as a substitute in the other five. In those appearances, the forward has scored eight goals and assisted five, playing as a split-striker with Vinicius Jr with Jude Bellingham in behind.

