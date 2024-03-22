The 'problem' with Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid look set to conclude a deal imminently - but it might not be such a great deal for the La Liga side

Kylian Mbappe #7 of Paris Saint-Germain reacts to a play during the French Cup (Coupe de France) quarterfinal match between Paris Saint-Germain and OGC Nice at Parc des Princes on March 13, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images) Real Madrid
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid could actually be a "problem" for the Spanish giants, with the transfer proving more hassle than it's worth. 

Real Madrid are expected to complete the transfer of Mbappe in the coming months, with the Frenchman available for free after running his contract down at PSG. Los Blancos, though, will actually have to pay over £100m to convince Mbappe to the Bernabeu, with a hefty signing-on fee and huge wages required.

Indeed, Mbappe is reportedly demanding a £150m signing-on fee, as well as a yearly salary of £60m. 

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappé of PSG react during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Brestois 29 at Parc des Princes on January 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images)

Mbappe wants a ridiculous fee to sign for Real (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, there might be a problem with the deal going through. 

At least, that's according to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who has had to deal with his fair share of transfer issues in the past few years due to financial complications. Though he doesn't have any inside knowledge on the situation, Laporta believes Real Madrid will face their own troubles with the deal. 

"I have intuition," he told Mundo Deportivo. "They [Real Madrid] have a problem there. You have to sell a player [if Mbappe arrives], right? Because they are not both going to play in the same place and they are also very marked players. 

president Joan Laporta of FC Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on November 25, 2023 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images) Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona president Joan Laporta (Image credit: Getty Images)

"And speaking of the figures there will be [in his salary], this distorts the dressing room for sure. That's not a gift."

Laporta's comments come following reports that Brazilian right-winger Rodrygo could join Manchester City in the summer for €100m. Mbappe's arrival will likely limit Rodygo's game time at Real Madrid next term, meaning the 23-year-old could seek out new opportunities. 

Rodrygo has been integral to Real Madrid's title charge this season, starting 24 of their 29 La Liga games and coming on as a substitute in the other five. In those appearances, the forward has scored eight goals and assisted five, playing as a split-striker with Vinicius Jr with Jude Bellingham in behind. 

More Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid stories 

How Kylian Mbappe reacted after PSG forward is told to 'come to Arsenal'.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland speaks out on 'dream move' to Real Madrid.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1