Real Madrid star Morata on a 'Highway to Hell'

Alvaro Morata's future at Real Madrid is far from certain but there is one thing not in doubt and that is his love for heavy metal music.

One of deadliest forwards in Europe, Morata showed his impersonation skills as he enjoyed a classic AC/DC tune – 'Highway to Hell' with his fiancée Alice Campello.

Campello was clearly impressed as she shared a video on Instagram of the Spain international showing his appreciation for the iconic Australian band.

Despite scoring 13 LaLiga goals for Madrid this season and 18 in all competitions, he has been unable to cement his spot in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI.

Maybe his versatility off the pitch might convince Zidane to change his line-up…