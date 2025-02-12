Real Madrid star reveals all on proposed summer move to Manchester City

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has seen one of his most-trusted players linked with a summer move to Manchester City, which could have huge ramifications at the Bernabeu.

It's advantage Spain in the Champions League at present, as Los Blancos earned a dramatic first-leg victory at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, thanks to two late strikes from Brahim Diaz and then Jude Bellingham.

But the future of one player at the Bernabeu has been under some uncertainty in recent weeks with reports suggesting he may be on his way to the Premier League.

Could Real Madrid lose a key player to the Premier League this summer?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has a talented squad at his disposal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid have a plethora of talented players to choose from with it no surprise the Spanish giants are once again being heavily tipped to lift the Champions League crown come May.

Their recent victory over well-fancied Manchester City could go a long way to ensuring back-to-back successes in Europe once again but is one 24-year-old set for pastures new with Pep Guardiola's side?

Real Madrid have the upper hand after their comeback victory at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is the man in question after his exit has been heavily touted in the media this season. The arrival of superstars such as Endrick and Kylian Mbappe was seen as a direct threat to the Brazilian's game time.

Rodrygo was directly asked whether he could yet be on the move in 2025 and explained he is currently very happy in Spain under Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

“Man City were interested in signing me? I don't know much about this," began the Brazil international.

"These are things for my dad, my agent. I don’t know if the club received any offer but I’m delighted to be at Real Madrid.”

It seems for now Rodrygo is relatively happy in Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Rodrygo seems to be hinting he would prefer to continue in Spain and why not. The winger has already won three La Liga crowns and contributed to two more Champions League successes.

Real Madrid have Manchester City to face yet again next week in Europe but are back in domestic action against Osasuna to play this weekend.