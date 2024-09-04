Recently released Manchester United star offered record-breaking salary

Anthony Martial has reportedly been offered a record-breaking salary to join Greek giants AEK Athens.

Martial, 28, left Manchester United earlier this year, calling time on his nine seasons at the club in which he netted 90 goals. His spell at Old Trafford will long be remembered for his injury setbacks but the Frenchman did win the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League with the Red Devils.

Rumours had circulated about a return to France but they were quickly quelled and with no other offers having arrived, the former Monaco man is still without a club some four months after his exit from the Theatre Dreams.

WATCH | Why Man United's New System NEEDS Manuel Ugarte

According to The Independent, Martial has been offered a deal that would make him the highest earner in the club’s history, with a salary similar to the eye-watering £250,000 per week he earned whilst at Manchester United not enough to put off the Greek Super League side.

Former Tottenham winger Erik Lamela is currently the club’s highest earner after joining in July. The Argentinian international is said to take home close to £175,000 a week and has so far started just once for his new employers. Having the 32-year-old alongside Martial in attack would make for a frightening attack, it must be said.

"It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye," Martial wrote on social media after his exit from Manchester United was made public. "After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Transfermarkt values Martial at just €10milllion (£8.4million) and at 28, it is clear the Frenchman still has a lot to offer in the game if he can get to his often dazzling best we saw in stages under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho. FourFourTwo agrees a move to Greece could be the fire he needs to get going once more but he does come with an element of risk, especially for the figures that have been cited.

More Anthony Martial stories

Manchester United confirm seven exits as quartet enter new deal talks



Tottenham in shock move for Anthony Martial: report



Manchester United make decision on £47m forward available as summer free agent