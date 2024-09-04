Recently released Manchester United star offered record-breaking salary

By
published

Manchester United parted ways with the 28-year-old this summer after nine seasons at the club

Manchester United parted ways with Anthony Martial earlier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Martial has reportedly been offered a record-breaking salary to join Greek giants AEK Athens.

Martial, 28, left Manchester United earlier this year, calling time on his nine seasons at the club in which he netted 90 goals. His spell at Old Trafford will long be remembered for his injury setbacks but the Frenchman did win the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League with the Red Devils.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.