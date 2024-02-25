Manchester United make decision on £47m forward available as summer free agent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United career may effectively be over after reports that the club will let his contract run out this summer.

Football Insider write that United have made the decision not to exercise the option of a one-year extension on the French international’s current deal.

That would make Martial a free agent come the end of the season, which would of course allow him to leave Old Trafford without United receiving a fee in exchange for his signature.

The report explains that choice is in part motivated by a desire to reduce their wage spending, with Martial ranking among the club’s top earners.

The forward was initially a big hit at United following his £44.7m move from Monaco in 2015, with the then-teenager scoring on his debut against Liverpool and then bagging a brace in a comeback victory away to Southampton the following week.

Martial ended his first season at the club with 11 Premier League goals and went on to hit double figures in 2018/19 and 2019/20, winning the players’ player of the year in the latter campaign after claiming 23 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions.

But his influence has gradually waned since then, with Martial finding himself increasingly marginalised at the club – not helped by numerous spells out with an assortment of injuries.

Martial has featured just 19 times this season, only seven of which have been starts, and is currently expected to be out until close to the end of the season after undergoing groin surgery last month.

United had reportedly planned to cash in on Martial during the January transfer window, but that injury put paid to any hopes of that coming to pass.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United considering eyebrow-raising move for former Chelsea flop: report

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on what Antony needs to do after sending on winger in 99th minute in Fulham defeat

Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper 'hated every second' of Old Trafford career