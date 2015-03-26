Reeves sidelined for Finland qualifier

The Irish FA made the announcement after Reeves suffered a calf injury during Wednesday's 1-0 international friendly loss to Scotland.

Reeves, who plies his trade for League One side Milton Keynes Dons, played 70 minutes in Glasgow before he was substituted.

The 23-year-old will watch from the sidelines as Northern Ireland welcome Finland to Windsor Park, bidding to consolidate second spot in Group F with a fourth victory in five matches.