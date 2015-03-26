Reeves sidelined for Finland qualifier
A calf injury has forced defender Ben Reeves to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad that is set to host Finland in Euro 2016 qualifying in Belfast.
The Irish FA made the announcement after Reeves suffered a calf injury during Wednesday's 1-0 international friendly loss to Scotland.
Reeves, who plies his trade for League One side Milton Keynes Dons, played 70 minutes in Glasgow before he was substituted.
The 23-year-old will watch from the sidelines as Northern Ireland welcome Finland to Windsor Park, bidding to consolidate second spot in Group F with a fourth victory in five matches.
