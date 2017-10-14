Relentless Manchester City set best top-flight scoring run in 123 years

Manchester City hit a 123-year high in English top-flight football with their 7-2 destruction of Stoke City on Saturday.

Two goals from Gabriel Jesus and one each for Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva gave Pep Guardiola's side a spectacular win that puts them two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The result means City have scored 29 goals in their first eight matches of the season, which is a record in the Premier League era and the best tally since the 19th century.

The last time a team achieved such a feat was in the 1894-95 season, when Everton managed 30 goals in their first eight matches.

City's win came after second-placed Manchester United played out a dour 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.