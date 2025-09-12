It's the ultimate Manchester City quiz, as we test just how much you know on this club.

And it's not just a test of the Pep Guardiola era: this Manchester City quiz digs up teasers from before the time of the City Football Group, with 40 questions on all things Sky Blues… though yes, there will be teasers on Erling Haaland and co.

If you need a little help on this quiz, get a hint on this quiz: just sign in to FourFourTwo, and one option will be removed to help you, should you need it.

Handpicked Manchester City quizzes we know you'll love

Do you consider yourself a true Blue? We've got a fresh batch of quizzes to put your Manchester City knowledge to the test, from goalscoring legends to the team that conquered Europe, all brought to you by Kwizly.

First up, a quiz for the fans who know the numbers. See if you can name Manchester City's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers. Then, for a test of pure attacking genius, we want you to name every single club that Kevin De Bruyne has registered an assist against for City.

Next, we're taking a trip down memory lane to some truly monumental moments. First, see if you can recall the Manchester City line-up from their pivotal Champions League victory over PSG in 2016. Then, a quiz for those who remember the most dominant season in the club's history: can you name every single scorer from Manchester City's treble-winning campaign?

Finally, for the ultimate bragging rights, we've got a challenge that will separate the true Mancunians from the rest. We'll give you 20 players, and you have to name whether they played for Manchester City, Manchester United, both, or neither.