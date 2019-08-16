Revealed! The best value-for-money goalscorers in the Premier League

Glenn Murray is the best value-for-money goalscorer in the Premier League, according to research by livefootballtickets.com.

Out of the top 15 marksmen in the 2018/19 season, Murray’s annual salary was the cheapest per goal. The 35-year-old found the net 13 times for Brighton on a yearly wage of £1,560,000, working out at £120,000 for every goal (figures according to Spotrac).

Behind Murray in second is Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, whose 14 goals cost the Cherries just £148,571 each. Despite their frugal exploits, the two Englishmen only have three senior caps between them. Three Lions captain Harry Kane was 11th on the list, having missed a significant chunk of the campaign through injury.

Paul Pogba was the most expensive regular goalscorer. His £15.8m annual salary earned Manchester United 13 goals, with the Red Devils paying over £1 million for each strike. However, the World Cup winner was one of only two out-and-out midfielders to make the top 15, along with Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson. By comparison, his United team-mate Alexis Sanchez was paid an eye-watering £18.2m in 2018/19, for the return of a solitary Premier League goal.

Of the league’s most prolific goalscorers, Sadio Mané provided the best bang for his club’s buck. The Senegalese international’s goals came at a price of £236,364 in terms of wages-per-goal – half the cost of the next-cheapest player with over 20 goals last season.

Arsenal have intense competition for places up front, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has proved to be a sounder investment than Alexandre Lacazette. Despite earning almost £1 million more than the Frenchman every year, Aubameyang’s 22 strikes worked out as £255,525 less expensive per goal.

Liverpool and Everton both have two players in the top eight of the list below, suggesting money is stretching further than before on Merseyside in both sides’ revamped transfer departments.

15.Paul Pogba (Manchester United, 13 goals) - £1,160,000

14. Eden Hazard* (Chelsea, 16 goals) - £731,250

13. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal, 13 goals) - £728,252

12. Sergio Aguero (Man City, 21 goals) - £619,048

11. Harry Kane (Tottenham, 17 goals) - £611,765

10. Raheem Sterling (Man City, 17 goals) - £550,588

9. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, 22 goals) - £472,727

8. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, 22 goals) - £472,727

7. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City, 18 goals) - £404,444

6. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton, 13 goals) - £400,000

5. Richarlison (Everton, 13 goals) - £360,000

4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool, 22 goals) - £236,364

3. Raul Jimenez (Wolves, 13 goals) - £164,000

2. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth, 14 goals) - £148,571

1. Glenn Murray (Brighton, 13 goals) - £120,000

*Eden Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019.

