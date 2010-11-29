Rioting fans arrested in Bulgaria

Ten Cherno More Varna supporters were detained following the Black Sea port team's goalless draw at Beroe Stara Zagora after clashing with police midway through the first half.

One policeman and three fans were taken to hospital after suffering injuries during the scuffles Five of the offenders have been banned from any sporting events for a year and fined.

Ugly incidents also marred Europa League hopefuls CSKA Sofia's 1-1 draw at city rivals Akademik on Sunday with five CSKA fans arrested.

The violence over the weekend was the latest in a series of incidents to mar Bulgarian football in recent seasons with several clubs, including CSKA, receiving stadium bans.

"It was a busy week for us as we also identified and arrested another seven CSKA fans who caused serious trouble after the Europa League match against Rapid Vienna last month," a police spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday.