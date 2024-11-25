Rodri makes intriguing retirement claim amid season-ending injury at Manchester City

Manchester City have yet to adapt to life without Rodri after the Ballon d’Or winner was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury in September.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now on a five-match losing streak, with the latest defeat a 4-0 reversal against Tottenham at the Etihad. That was the nadir, and there will be major concerns about their chances of success this season.

Finding a temporary replacement for Rodri will be a priority, and when the Spaniard returns he will certainly not be taken for granted. At 28, City will hope they can get several more years out of the Madrid native.

Rodri praises Kroos for going out on a high

Toni Kroos won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Rodri has recently been discussing retirement - as well as the possibility of one day playing for Real Madrid - in a potentially alarming development for City fans.

There is no suggestion that he is considering a premature end to his career, though. Instead, he was reflecting on Toni Kroos and his decision to hang up his boots in the summer aged just 34.

Rodri returned to the Etihad over the weekend to show off his Ballon d'Or (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“Hats off to Toni Kroos. He decided to leave football because he wanted to and when he was at his best, not when football left him. You have to respect the decision.”

Kroos won four La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues with Real Madrid to end an illustrious career at the top level.

Rodri has already lifted four Premier League titles and a Champions League since joining City in 2019, and there will likely be more silverware to come when he makes a full recovery.

He is under contract at City until 2027 and has a release clause of €130 million, so his immediate future is almost certain to be in Manchester. But he has hinted at an eventual return to Spain.

"Obviously, when Real Madrid, the best and most successful club in history calls you, it’s an honour. You always have to pay attention.”

For now, though, Rodri will be focused on his return from injury, having set a target to be back for the Nations League and Club World Cup in June and July next year.