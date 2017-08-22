Rojo returns to Manchester United training after four-month lay-off

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is back in training, four months after suffering a serious knee injury in the Europa League quarter-finals against Anderlecht.

Rojo was involved in Tuesday's session, with Luke Shaw and Ashley Young also taking part as they continue their own recoveries from injury.

United manager Jose Mourinho said last month that Argentina international Rojo "has no chance before December", but he could return earlier than expected.

Mourinho's men are top of the Premier League table after winning their opening fixtures against West Ham and Swansea City by the same 4-0 scoreline.

The impending returns of Shaw, Young and Rojo will boost Mourinho's options on the left flank, with United having so far failed to land a signing in that area.

Inter's Ivan Perisic and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale had been linked with the club, but Mourinho is now targeting a player who can also feature as a wing-back.