Roma to sign "new Roberto Carlos" Dodo
By app
Promising Brazilian left-back Jose Rodolfo Pires Ribeiro, otherwise known as Dodo, is to join AS Roma from Corinthians.
Dodo, 20, who has been dubbed 'the “new Roberto Carlos' by Italian and Brazilian media, announced the transfer on Twitter.
"“I'm going to Italy, to Roma... now is the moment to prepare myself for the new season and give my best to make up for lost time," he said.
Dodo was once linked with a move to Manchester United but his hopes of joining the English Premier League club were scuppered by a knee injury.
