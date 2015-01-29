Roma's Strootman to undergo more surgery
Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman requires further surgery on his knee after aggravating the injury in the 1-1 draw with Fiorentina on Sunday.
Strootman was substituted in the 34th minute at the Stadio Artemio Franchi - just his sixth Serie A appearance since returning from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which he sustained in March last year and missed the World Cup due to.
Coach Rudi Garcia played down the injury, but the club confirmed on Thursday that Dutchman will go under the knife on Friday.
