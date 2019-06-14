Manchester United star agrees personal terms with Serie A side

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has agreed personal terms with Inter, write Gazzetta dello Sport.

New Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte is looking to bolster his attacking arsenal, with Mauro Icardi linked with a move away from San Siro.

The former Chelsea manager is keen to make Lukaku one of his first signings at Inter, and the player has now agreed a deal with the club worth £6.6m over five years.

However, Inter must now agree a fee with United, who are willing to let the Belgium international go for the right price.

The Red Devils are holding out for £62m, but Inter hope to negotiate that price down in the coming weeks.

Lukaku scored 15 goals in 45 appearances for United in 2018/19.

