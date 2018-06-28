Rooney departs for USA ahead of MLS move
After just a year back at boyhood club Everton, Wayne Rooney is on his way to MLS, posting an update as he departs for the United States.
Wayne Rooney is on his way to United States ahead of a proposed move to MLS with DC United.
The former England captain returned to boyhood club Everton from Manchester United in 2017, but a switch to the USA has long been mooted.
And amid reports that DC will confirm his arrival on Thursday, Rooney posted an update on his Twitter page, a picture on an aeroplane along with an emoji of the US flag.
Rooney is reportedly set to sign a two-and-a-half year contract worth £10million, making him the best paid player in the franchise's history.
The club are toiling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS, but Rooney's signing is expected to offer a boost ahead of the opening of their new Audi Field Stadium on July 14.
Rooney follows former England team-mates David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole in making a move to MLS.
