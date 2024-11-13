Roy Keane offers rare advice to England international ahead of upcoming Republic of Ireland clash

Roy Keane at Wembley as Ashley Cole and Lee Carsley of England check the Republic of Ireland man

Roy Keane has offered some rare advice to an up-and-coming England international.

The Three Lions travel to Greece this week in their penultimate Nations League clash before hosting the Republic of Ireland in their final outing of the tournament just a few days later.

Lee Carsley has once again opted to select some new faces to the England squad which includes Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers. But it is another star who has been sent some touching words from Manchester United's former tough-tackling midfielder.

Roy Keane sends words of advice to Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is engaged to Keane's daughter, Leah, and the press quickly quizzed the young Southampton defender on their relationship in the build-up to England's must-win clash with Greece on Thursday.

"It's something that is good, yes, and I take a lot of advice," began Harwood-Bellis as quoted by BBC Sport when asked about Keane's influence. "No, everything is focused on Greece at the minute.

"It's a big game after the result at home. Obviously, we want to go over there and get a result. It will be a good atmosphere and a full house. We are looking forward to it and take the challenge on."

Harwood-Bellis moved from Manchester City to Southampton this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harwood-Bellis has enjoyed a euphoric rise over the last few years before eventually joining Southampton from Manchester City following the Saints' promotion from the Championship last season.

The 22-year-old was instrumental in Russel Martin's plans as they pipped Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley and has since been a regular during their first campaign back in the Premier League.

“There are some exciting England players coming through," reflecting the former Manchester City man on his first senior call-up. "We obviously need help from the experienced England players.

“They will help but we have a lot of energy and the experience of the Under-21s was incredible and it is something we will try and help with. The seniors will be helping us more than we are helping them.”

It is clear to see that Carsley is keen for plenty of his Under-21 players to be handed senior opportunities, especially given the impending arrival of Thomas Tuchel who will likely put his own twist on how the Three Lions line-up from January onwards.

In FourFourTwo's view, this could spell trouble for the likes of Harwood-Bellis and others, especially given senior pros like Levi Colwill, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Marc Guehi could resume their duties at the heart of England's defence ahead of the 2026 World Cup.