Ruben Amorim's arrival at Manchester United is good news for one player

Ruben Amorim is said to edging ever closer to Manchester United, having agreed in principle to be manager.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed wholesale success with Sporting Lisbon in his native Portugal, winning two league titles and two Taca da Liga crowns. Known for his 3-4-3 system and fluidity in possession, the former Benfica midfielder will have huge expectations cast upon him from the get-go.

Whether Amorim is a success at Old Trafford remains to be seen and dealing with the current crop of Manchester United players at his disposal is another thing. But his arrival could be a welcome bonus for one summer signing in particular…

Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte has history with Ruben Amorin and his arrival will be welcomed

Having worked together previously at Sporting, Manchester United's summer arrival Manuel Ugarte will be more than pleased to see Amorim appointed, if reports continue to suggest so.

Ugarte moved from Sporting to PSG in 2023, after a high successfully period in Portugal. A combative midfielder, his aggressive defensive work and tidy ball-carrying were key assets to his rise.

Having then moved to Manchester United from PSG earlier this summer, Ugarte has found form, like most of his team-mates, hard to come by, drawing unfair criticism from pundits and ex-players.

But with impending Amorim's arrival at Old Trafford, Ugarte will no doubt hope to recapture some of the form that led Europe's top clubs to chase him back in the summer of 2023.

"We've spoken about things that aren't related to football," said Ugarte after he left Sporting for PSG. "I really like him and have learnt a lot with him. I hope that in the future, he can be my coach again"

The Portuguese boss previously said : "Ugarte is a better player than I thought and we're happy for that. He adapted very quickly."

In FourFourTwo's view, the jury is still out on whether Amorim will be a success at Manchester United. He seems to warrant all the correct tools to do, but the same could have been said about Erik ten Hag just two years ago. Young, tactically aware. So why is this appointment any different?

Manchester United host Leicester City on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, with Ruud van Nistelrooy expected to take charge. The Red Devils then return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Sunday.