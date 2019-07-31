Manchester United ready €50 million swoop for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti

The France international is a major target for the Old Trafford club before the Premier League transfer window closes on August 8, according to Le 10 Sport.

Negotiations are underway between the two clubs over a potential transfer, and United are willing to pay €50 million for his services.

The Catalan club have set a price tag of €60m but the two sides could meet in the middle to facilitate a move.

The outlet adds that Manchester City also made enquiries for the centre-back earlier this summer, but are yet to take their interest any further.

