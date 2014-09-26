Sao Paolo coach Ramalho undergoing tests
Sao Paolo coach Muricy Ramalho remains in intensive care after suffering heart problems in a training session on Thursday.
The 58-year-old was admitted to Hospital Sao Luiz Morumbi and is undergoing tests following a tachycardia - a heart rate that exceeds the normal range - but is expected to be discharged on Friday.
Ramalho has endured health issues in the past, having been hospitalised after suffering with kidney stones in 2009 and also had a hernia two years ago.
The vastly experienced Ramalho has also coached the likes of Santos, Palmeiras, Fluminense and Botafago in his 20-year coaching career.
Sao Paolo face Fluminense in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.
