Thursday's big transfer rumours: Manchester clubs in tug of war for Spanish midfielder

What the papers say

Saul Niguez is wanted by European giants Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona, according to the Daily Mirror. The midfielder, who scored his first international goal against England at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League, is currently on the books at Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United may lose midfielder Juan Mata over the summer, with the 30-year-old yet to decide on his future amid interest from clubs in Spain, the Manchester Evening News says.

Inter Milan were so impressed by Christian Eriksen in Tottenham’s Champions League win over Manchester City that the Italian club will be looking to make a move for the Dane, reports the Daily Mail.

Danny Drinkwater could be looking for another club over the summer after manager Maurizio Sarri said the former Leicester player did not feature in his plans, says the Guardian.

Southampton will look to bolster their side with the signing of Rangers midfielder ScottArfield, the Daily Mail says. The 30-year-old has 10 goals in 25 league appearances for the Scottish club since signing from Burnley.

Social media round-up

Ander Herrera is set to turn down the offer of a new three-year deal at Manchester United in order to join PSG this summer. (Source: The Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/urf1ykzYNE— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 10, 2019

Liverpool whizkid Rafael Camacho rejects fresh five-year contracthttps://t.co/XeFf8MKzuW— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) April 10, 2019

Players to watch

James Rodriguez: Juventus are leading the chase to sign the Real Madrid outcast who has been on loan at Bayern Munich for the past two seasons, reports the Daily Mail.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes (Nick Potts/PA)

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United are looking to sign the Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder, according to A Bola.

