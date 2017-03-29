Scholes defends 'brave' Pogba after criticism

Paul Scholes feels Paul Pogba has been unfairly criticised at Manchester United, praising the midfielder's "brave" performances since his world-record move from Juventus.

The France international has received mixed reviews for his performances after rejoining the club in a move worth an initial £89million ahead of the 2016-17 season.

The 24-year-old has had a heavy workload for United this season, already racking up 41 appearances across all competitions and scoring seven goals.

And Pogba – currently recovering from a hamstring injury – has impressed Scholes, who does not think he has attempted to hide from the intense spotlight at Old Trafford.

"I think Pogba has done well," Scholes, who won 11 Premier League title with United, told Omnisport.

"I know he has had a little bit of criticism, but from what I have seen he is a brave young player.

"He is always willing to take the ball. He will always try stuff – he will try passes, he will try shots on goal. I think he has had a good first season, settling back into England.

"It is not always easy, but I think he has done alright and he can only improve."

Merci for all support messages, can feel the good energy. Will focus 100% on recovery and soon be March 17, 2017

Scholes also discussed United captain Wayne Rooney, insisting the forward has earned the right to decide on his future given everything he has contributed to the club.

He continued: "Wayne has been an unbelievable player for Man United. It is up to him I suppose.

"If he wants to stay, great. If he doesn't and wants to go and play football, you have to respect his decision.

"He has been a sensational footballer for Man United, won great things, scored a ridiculous amount of goals. He has earned the right to decide what he wants to do."