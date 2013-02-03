Schweinsteiger out of friendly against France
By app
Germany holding midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has been ruled out of Wednesday's friendly game against France in Paris after being injured on Saturday, the German football association (DFB) said on Sunday.
Schweinsteiger, who has won 97 caps, picked up an ankle injury in the second half of Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Mainz 05.
Coach Joachim Low will not nominate a replacement, it said in a statement.
