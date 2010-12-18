Secret inscription revealed on Swedish trophy

Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter had reported in November that Ingemar Eklund, a football-mad silversmith who died recently, had engraved the words "Bajen forever" on the inside of the trophy, "Bajen" being the nickname of his favourite club Hammarby IF.

The Swedish Football Association was determined to end rumours about the inscription and national team doctor Magnus Forssblad was asked to conduct the 'operation' on the trophy, which is named after Johansson.

Under the watchful gaze of the media, Forssblad drilled a small hole in the trophy before feeding in the arthroscopic camera and revealed the inscription: "Djurgarden are best!" along with four names.

Djurgarden are a rival of Johansson's favourite side AIK and have won the trophy three times since it was introduced in 2001.

The inscription would now be removed, the Swedish FA's media officer Jonas Nystedt said.