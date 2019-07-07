Agent of Serie A midfielder flies to England for showdown talks with Manchester United

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent has flown to London to hold talks with Manchester United, report Sport Mediaset.

Paul Pogba is keen to depart Old Trafford this summer, and United will need to replace him if the Frenchman gets his wish.

The Red Devils appear to have earmarked Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic, who was named Serie A's best midfielder in the 2018/19 awards, as an ideal successor.

The Biancocelesti value the 24-year-old at around £89.7m, although they would probably settle for £72m.

Milinkovic-Savic was heavily linked with United and a host of other European clubs last summer, only to stay put at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Serbia international scored seven goals in 41 appearances for Lazio last term.

